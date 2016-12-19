Dreaming of Democracy: High Time to Nullify the Electoral College

Rethinking America

A national direct elections compact concluded by the major states is the only way to ensure that future U.S. Presidents will have been elected by a plurality of Americans.

By , December 19, 2016

  • Trump appears to have lost to Clinton by well over two million votes, a result he describes as a “mandate.”
  • Under the National Popular Vote Interstate Compact, by the 2020 elections, winner of the popular vote will automatically become President.
  • The Electoral College system gives more representation to empty space in some states than to people living in others.

Five American Presidents have moved into the White House despite their losing the popular vote. Three of them were — or in the case of Donald Trump, promise to be — disasters.

Disaster No. 1: He Who Gave Us “Jim Crow”

In 1876, Rutherford B. Hayes was beaten by Sam Tilden of New York by well over a quarter million votes. Undeterred, Hayes and his cronies cut a deal. (Yes, there were “dealmakers” long before Donald Trump…).

In exchange for ending the enforcement of Reconstruction laws that protected newly freed slaves in the defeated American South, Hayes and his cronies miraculously received all of 20 “disputed” electoral votes. That gave him a one vote electoral college “victory.”

The United States is still living down not only the shame of the “Jim Crow” era, but also the devastating effect that its still all-too-pervasive spirit has on millions of our fellow citizens.

Disaster No. 2: He Who Gave Us the Iraq War and the Great Recession

George W. Bush lost to Al Gore in 2000 by more than 540,000 votes. Bush’s “victory” gave us the Cheney Presidency.

This White House occupant admittedly ignored clear warnings of imminent attack by Bin-Laden’s Al-Quaeda, launched the disasterous Iraq war and presided over the unfolding of the greatest economic crisis since the great depression.

Not to worry though: The U.S.’s real financial elites were not only held harmless, but came up even bigger winners after the crisis than they were before. From Cheney’s vantage point, that was the real “mission accomplished.”

Disaster No. 3: And Then There was Donald

Donald Trump appears to have lost to Hillary Clinton by well over two million votes, a result he describes as a “mandate.”

So far, Trump has promised us a Breitbart White House. And that may turn out to be the good news. With a few rare exceptions, Trump has assembled a singularly inauspicious (and uninspiring) gaggle of cabinet, department head and advisor nominees.

Most of them appear to be, like the President-elect, unprepared for their office, inexperienced, inappropriate, tainted by conflicts of interest or worse. The whole process has an undeniable late 19th Vienna fin-de siècle spirit hanging over it.

Worse, these individuals almost universally stand for ideas most Americans hold in contempt, as they did their President elect before they gave him his back-handed access to the Oval Office.

Rex Tillerson, Trump’s apparent nominee for U.S. Secretary of State, for example, has spent his entire professional life as an oil company executive.

His company, Exxon Mobil, is noted for, among many other sketchy behaviors, cutting deals with Vladimir Putin and his corrupt pals, as well as for the secret funding of fake science for profit.

Treasury? Slated for control by Steven Mnuchin, a tax-cuts-for-the-rich advocate with a reputation for foreclosure on debts that should never have been contracted in the first place. A man who made a fortune profiting off the misery of others.

Justice? Jeff Sessions is a Selma-born Alabama-brand “law and order” Senator. He was previously turned down for a judgeship for racist remarks, but (surprise) is extremely popular in the state that gave us George Wallace.

Labor? We get fries with that order, from Andrew Puzder, the CEO of a fast food restaurant chain noted for not only bad food but low wages and what appear to be widespread and chronic violations of the laws. Which says it all about the country’s future top official charged with enforcing U.S. labor laws..

Health and Human Services? A Georgia Republican and vocal opponent of a woman’s right to chose, personally and totally devoted to the repeal of the Affordable Care Act.

Environmental Protection? An Oklahoma oil-country lawyer who thinks himself qualified to deny climate change and seek the end of “burdensome” regulations on polluters and their pals.

Nullify Electoral College

Given the Trump nominating record to date, few traditional Republicans (like myself) and centrist voters would have ever thought that, by comparison, quite a few of George W. Bush’s nominess were actually quite enlightened.

With this past as pologue, we as a countrycan do better than this. One big step forward would be to nullify the “Electoral College” and make sure the President was supported by more voters than his or her opponent.

The American “Electoral College” is itself is rooted in some of the worst of our founding father’s anti-democratic biases. It reeks of:

  1. Disdain for the very notion of one-man-one-vote,
  2. disdain for political parties in general
  3. a firm conviction that the President should be elected without true national campaigns ever taking place.

Slavishly beholden to the founding “fathers”?

The same founders, you will remember, allowed neither women nor slaves to vote. However, in their infinite wisdom, they allowed states that did allow slavery to count slaves as 60% of a “person” (for purposes of determining how much representation said state would receive in Congress).

This helped determine how much “electoral college clout” each state was to receive.

The system they came up with, to this day, gives a Wyoming resident well over three times the “Electoral College Clout” than a Pennsylvania resident.

In essence, the system gives more representation to empty space in some states than to people living in others.

Any way out?

What can be done about this anti-democratic anomaly?

Don’t even think about amending the Constitution. An amendment requires approval by three-fourths of the states, most of them are currently over-represented (and thus have no interested whatsoever to change the current system).

The only alternative, shocking as it may seem, depends on “nullification” and “states’ rights.”

A compact for a democratic future

If enough states agree to something called the National Popular Vote Interstate Compact (the NPVIC) by the 2020 elections, the winner of the popular vote will automatically become President.

States who are part of this compact agree to award ALL their electoral votes to whichever candidate for President wins the popular vote nationwide, even if that candidate did NOT win in all the states who are part of the compact.

Ten states and the District, together representing 165 Electoral votes of the 270 needed to elect a President, 31% of the entire Electoral College, and 61% of the votes necessary to make the compact binding, have already signed up.

Given our constitution and our history, the NPVIC seems the ONLY way we will ever be able to avoid another Trump trap.

  • The Irish Outcast

    Dan —

    It is a sad day when someone who writes so well can do with all the incorrect facts. Let me enlighten you and hope that you see the errors of your ways.

    First, the United States is not a Democracy, nor could it ever be due to its size. The nation was founded as a Constitutional republic. Which means that the people elect representatives to represent them. As having over 350 million people decide on every legislative agenda is and would be impossible.

    Second, the Constitution setup the Electoral College as a grand bargain between large and smaller states. It was designed not to make the race for the Presidency a single popular contest but rather 50 or 13 in the case of 1789. The Founding Fathers needed Rhode Island and Delaware as well as Vermont to agree to share power with the larger states. This was to ensure that rights of each state would not be trampled upon by Virginia and Pennsylvania. Mr. Trump campaign was focused on winning the majority of popularity contests in the most states.

    Third, doing away with the Electoral College would ensure that the Midwestern states and now certain Rust Belt, formerly known as the “Blue Wall” would petition to depart the Union. The reasoning is that their voices would go unheard even though these are the people that feed, cloth and produce the energy for the nation. The costal rundown cities, awash in welfare, would rule the nation and would pass laws that takes from the general treasury to give to themselves.

    Fourth, Mrs. Clinton’s message did not resonate with the working-class. There would be no talk of President-Elect Trump has Mrs. Clinton not been so crass with the American Working Classes. She ignored to them and was caught several times lying. Of course, lying and dishonesty is the way of California and New York but it goes against the morals of the majority of states. As well, Mrs. Clinton attacked large swaths of Americans who have gotten tired of being told that they are homophobic and worthless, they honor their coal heritage and oil drilling (which is making the US free of the Middle East influence). They are tired of politicians who take them for granted.

    Finally, Mr. Trump reached out to non-whites and won their support in greater numbers than at anytime in the 20th or 21st century. Obama and Clinton promised Hope and Change but they got neither. Crime skyrocketed, while poverty increased to greater numbers. Obama and Hillary asked if people liked how the nation was and the majority of states said “NO.” The Democratic Blue Wall crumbled as people there only want to work, not get a government check.

    This nation is returning to the days of old, not in the negative sense but in the days that everyone wants to work hard and be rewarded for that work. They want to someday live in that mansion on the hill.

    Now, should I be of any other assistance, maybe in math or science I am here to help.

    Class dismissed.

  • Len Gomberg

    Amen, Irish Outcast. Well said. As you portrayed, a popular vote would lead to large scale civil disobedience and the potential secession of Texas and other “red” states whose votes wouldn’t count under a popular vote scheme. It’s quite likely a popular vote could result in the USA descending into political chaos. But that would not faze ideological Leftists such as Mr. Morrow and almost every author who writes articles for the Globalist. In fact, I can almost see the gleam in their eyes just thinking about such a possibility. And why? Because America is the most powerful country in the world to oppose their “Globalist” thinking, and it infuriates them. Even when Leftist Democrats rule, they have very powerful opposition when they try to institute “Globalist” policies. Trump voters proved, much to the dismay of Leftists throughout the world, that American exceptionalism is still a very powerful force in the USA, one Trump knew how to tap. Ignore it at your peril.