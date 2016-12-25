The Globalist’s Top-10 Books of 2016

1. Global Inequality: A New Approach for the Age of Globalization by Branko Milanovic (Belknap Press: An Imprint of Harvard University Press, 2016)



Excerpt:

Can Inequality Be Reduced? | What are the realistic options to tackle the scourge of crass inequality in rich welfare states? Excerpt:| What are the realistic options to tackle the scourge of crass inequality in rich welfare states?

2. Choked by Pallavi Aiyar (Juggernaut App, 2016)

3. Crouching Tiger: What China’s Militarism Means for the World By Peter Navarro (Prometheus Books)



Excerpt:

Vietnam Dangles at the Tip of the Chinese Spear | South China Sea islands are arguably ground zero in any potential war between China and Vietnam. Excerpt:| South China Sea islands are arguably ground zero in any potential war between China and Vietnam.

4. Connectography: Mapping the Future of Global Civilization By Parag Khanna. Reviewed by Sanjeev S. Ahluwalia. (Random House)



Review:

Connectography: Mapping the Global Network Revolution | Parag Khanna’s latest book brings together masses of information anecdotally in a narrative format. Review:| Parag Khanna’s latest book brings together masses of information anecdotally in a narrative format.

5. Failure to Adjust: How Americans Got Left Behind in the Global Economy By Edward Alden (A CFR Book. Rowman & Littlefield)



Excerpt:

America’s Home-Made Raw Deal for Workers | Successive U.S. administrations have said the right things on helping workers deal with globalization, but not acted. Excerpt:| Successive U.S. administrations have said the right things on helping workers deal with globalization, but not acted.

6. Modi Doctrine: The Foreign Policy of India’s Prime Minister By Sreeram Chaulia (Bloomsbury India)



Excerpt:

How Modi Mobilizes the Indian Diaspora | Overseas Indians are central to the Indian Prime Minister’s larger strategic objective of turning India into a leading power on the world stage. Excerpt:| Overseas Indians are central to the Indian Prime Minister’s larger strategic objective of turning India into a leading power on the world stage.

7. The “Conspiracy” of Free Trade By By Marc-William Palen (Cambridge University Press)



Excerpt:

Trump and the Return of American Economic Nationalism | How the nineteenth-century battle between free trade and protectionism shaped the global economic order. Excerpt:| How the nineteenth-century battle between free trade and protectionism shaped the global economic order.

8. Age of Discovery: Navigating the Risks and Rewards of Our New Renaissance By Ian Goldin and Chris Kutarna (Bloomsbury)



Excerpt:

Future of Globalization: Why the Renaissance Mindset Matters So Much | What happens if there is no fair distribution of gains and losses? A Renaissance lens could have brought this risk into focus much sooner. Excerpt:| What happens if there is no fair distribution of gains and losses? A Renaissance lens could have brought this risk into focus much sooner.

9. Perilous Interventions: The Security Council and the Politics of Chaos By Hardeep Singh Puri (HarperCollins India)



Excerpt:

Yemen as a Saudi Target | How Western powers are nice to rich Saudi Arabia and assist it in covering up its disastrous war tracks. Excerpt:| How Western powers are nice to rich Saudi Arabia and assist it in covering up its disastrous war tracks.

10. The Turbulent World of Middle East Soccer By Hardeep Singh Puri (Oxford University Press)



Excerpt:

The “Boytrap”: When the Islamic State Goes to Play Soccer | With mosques under surveillance, IS turns to soccer for recruitment. Excerpt:| With mosques under surveillance, IS turns to soccer for recruitment.

Special Mention: Babies and Bylines: Parenting on the Move by Pallavi Aiyar (HarperCollins India, 2016)