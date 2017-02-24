It is true that there is a protectionist dimension to Trump’s trade policy.

The emerging reality seems more nuanced. Trump certainly wants to bring manufacturing jobs back to America, especially as he bullies companies into investing in the United States rather than Mexico or China.

But what Trump is really interested in is pursuing “America First” trade through “one-on-one,” bilateral free trade agreements (FTAs). He evidently doesn’t like “mega” (=multilateral) trade agreements, which are complicated to negotiate and difficult to leave.

From TPP to TTP (Trump Trade Policy) by John West 1. After TPP: RCEP as China’s Magic Bullet? 2. China and Trump Trade Policy 3. America First: From TPP to TTP (=Trump Trade Policy) 4. Japan and Trump Trade Policy

For an aggressive hegemon like Trump’s America, bilateral trade diplomacy can be beneficial. On a one-on-one basis, the United States can extract maximum benefits from its relatively weaker partner.

U.S. carveouts

The U.S. can also easily carve out politically sensitive sectors, like steel and autos, for protection. And it can declare countries like China as currency manipulators, punishing them with trade barriers. And it can link other issues like military security to trade matters.

Much to Trump’s liking, an aggressive hegemon can also unilaterally sanction any trade partner that causes it displeasure, without having to bother with international dispute settlement mechanisms and/or the rule of law.

As a matter of fact, Mr. Trump has outed himself as someone who seems to be very much cut of the same cloth as the Chinese Communist Party and its leaders.

They also abhor multilateralism, as is evident in their dealings with the ASEAN countries over the South China Sea.

Hub-and-spoke trade

However, such a “muscle-based” bilateral trade diplomacy can also have some negative effects.

It can end up establishing a hub-and-spokes trading system, with the hegemon at the center and the other countries retaining trade barriers between themselves.

That significantly undercuts the principal idea of trade liberalization and its region-wide growth-enhancing effect. Such a suboptimal outcome is avoided in a multilateral agreement.

This hub-and-spoke hierarchy can have adverse effects on global value chains. They clearly function better and more effectively when there is free trade at every stage along the value chain.

Trade liberalization, re-imagined

But not all is gloom. The new “TTP” (as in “Trump Trade Policy”), will also pursue trade liberalization – even though that will happen through one-on-one bilateral trade deals and, crucially, on an ‘America first’ basis.

Asia’s biggest economies, Japan and China, have little choice but to seek a deal with Donald Trump. Both countries need the U.S. market. That is why they will likely be early targets for Trump’s new trade diplomacy.

In short, the United States will likely remain Asia’s trade hegemon, but a less friendly one than in the past, as its pursues one-on-one bilateral trade deals.