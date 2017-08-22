India’s Islamic Divorce Ruling: The Bigger Picture

Triple talaq is in the news again and mostly for the wrong reasons. It refers to a Muslim husband’s right in Islamic law to dissolve a marriage by simply announcing it three times to his wife. Today, he can even do it via a text message over the cell phone.

However, the zeal being shown by India’s Bhartiya Janta Party to abolish this controversial form of Muslim divorce has more to do with its commitment to a uniform civil code and a Hindu Rashtra (Hindu nationalism) and less with compassion for Muslim women.

A constitution bench of the Supreme Court recently heard a host of petitions challenging its constitutional validity. Today, it ruled them unconstitutional and gave parliament a deadline to legislate a new system.

The ultimate solution, however, lies neither in a mere change of the law nor in a social boycott proposed by the Muslim Personal Law Board. The real answer is a radical transformation of mindsets.

A bit of history

To this end, let’s try to understand a bit of history on how women have changed from being mostly objects of male pleasure to free and equal human beings. This would be a useful lesson not only for Muslims, but also for all Indians. Although Hindu personal law may be more liberal, its practice leaves much to be desired.

While men and women are biologically unequal, society has historically institutionalized this into an inequality of power. Anthropological evidence suggests that prehistoric hunter-gatherer societies were more egalitarian. Patriarchy or male dominance developed only after the invention of agriculture.

Aristotle thought men were naturally superior and women’s role was only to reproduce and serve men in the household. The early Christian Church formalized this inequality. Manu (i.e., the “first man” in Hinduism) did the same in India.

He believed women were morally weak. Hence, the dharma (duty) texts fashioned a social code of stridharma (or a woman’s duty) that conditioned women to accept a subordinate place in the patriarchal Brahminical society.

Feminists argue that the stories of Sita, Savitri (Hindu Goddesses) and others were created so that the women “voluntarily” aspired to a subordinate role.

Woman as subject, not object

Oddly enough, it was the discovery of romantic love in the 12th century that brought a degree of freedom and equality to women, breaking entrenched social barriers. Romantic love is personal, subjective and idealizes the beloved as a superior being.

Thus, it turns a woman into a subject rather than an object. It is a mistake to think that romantic love originated in the West. It seems to have blossomed in three different parts of the world around the same time and was expressed in three extraordinary literary works.

In Europe, it culminated in Bedier’s Tristan and Isolde. In Islamic Persia, it flowered in the romance of Nizami’s Laila and Majnun. In India, it found expression in the divine love of Radha and Krishna in Jayadeva’s Gitagovinda.

Prior to romantic love, there existed mostly erotic love, where a woman was an object, not the subject of love.

Unlike India and Persia, the Romantic Movement evolved in the West, culminating in 18th century Enlightenment. One of its inspirations was the philosopher Immanuel Kant’s moral law — treat a human being not as a means but as an end — and this gave dignity to women.

Modern marriage was born at the same time, based on love, replacing the old economic arrangement to raise a family. Women also challenged male domination by fighting for the right to vote in the 19th century.

From “arranged” marriage to “love” marriage

The Women’ Movement in the 20th century has gone on to effect profound changes in Western society. This entailed changes in marriage (including the “no fault” divorce), the right of women to abortion and property, as well as more equitable wages in the work place.

All these ideas and practices have now spread around the world as a part of global modernity. Even though India retains its attachment to “arranged marriage,” it has gradually adopted features of the modern “love marriage.”

Under the influence of Bollywood (the Indian movie industry), urban middle class men are becoming less dominant and women less submissive. This trend will continue but we must avoid the breakdown of marriage and family in the West. Yes, the outrageous “triple talaq” must go, but we must go beyond it.

The minds and hearts of all Indians have to change in order to give dignity, equality, and self-respect to women. Changing the law is only the beginning, as Mahatma Gandhi used to say.

Indians need to internalize the ideals of modernity, not as Western imitations, but in the way Gandhi thought of liberty and equality as emanating from “sadharana dharma” (duties common to all).