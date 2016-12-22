Trump Vs. Globalism

Preface

The anti-globalists of the Trump coalition consider globalism – a vaguely defined term – as a form of liberal elitism. Or, worse, they see it as a leftist attempt to circumvent traditional American values (whatever those may be).

True conspiracy theorists, including many high-profile Trump boosters, see it as undermining the United States itself (via the United Nations, black helicopters, immigrants, etc.), if not the entire Western world.

In whatever variant the conservative worries manifest themselves, what they see at the core of any “globalist” approach is an implicit threat to American leadership.

On a fundamental level, their underlying logic is to see the words “American” and “global” as polar opposites.

Below we present articles and videos featuring competing definitions of globalism from both opponents and supporters.

Entries in the debate from around the media:

From the critics

From the proponents