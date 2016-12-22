Trump Vs. Globalism
The debate over “globalism” in the age of Trump.
Takeaways
- Entries in the debate from around the media on the growing debate over the meaning of "globalism."
Preface
The anti-globalists of the Trump coalition consider globalism – a vaguely defined term – as a form of liberal elitism. Or, worse, they see it as a leftist attempt to circumvent traditional American values (whatever those may be).
True conspiracy theorists, including many high-profile Trump boosters, see it as undermining the United States itself (via the United Nations, black helicopters, immigrants, etc.), if not the entire Western world.
In whatever variant the conservative worries manifest themselves, what they see at the core of any “globalist” approach is an implicit threat to American leadership.
On a fundamental level, their underlying logic is to see the words “American” and “global” as polar opposites.
Below we present articles and videos featuring competing definitions of globalism from both opponents and supporters.
Entries in the debate from around the media:
From the critics
From the proponents
- The Globalist (Stephan Richter): “Who Is a Globalist?” – Globalists are by no means an elite circle of business or political leaders determined to push forward their agenda in a rapid-fire fashion.
- The Globalist (Joseph Nye): “Globalization Vs. Globalism” – What are the different spheres of globalism — and how are they affected by globalization?
- The Globalist (Stephan Richter): “Globalism and Americanism” – Is Globalism an inherently anti-American concept? Nothing could be further from the truth.