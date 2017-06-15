Florida: The Global Picture

1. Florida is a globally famous U.S. destination, and it also has the fourth-largest U.S. state economy.

2. Florida’s economy is quite a bit smaller than California’s, just below $1 trillion in 2016 ($947 billion).

3. Partly on the strength of its 21 million people, Florida accounts for 5% of the U.S. economy.

4. Fourteen countries around the world beyond the United States itself have economies that are larger than Florida’s.

5. China, Japan, Germany, UK, France, India, Italy, Brazil, Canada, Korea, Australia, Russia, Spain and Mexico all have larger economies than Florida.

6. Of those countries, Mexico’s economy is the closest in size to Florida’s, at $1.14 trillion with a population of 124 million – over 100 million more people than in Florida.

