China’s Carbon Emissions: Still Rising Fast

1. China’s per capita emissions stand at 7.7 tons per person compared to the global average of 4.9 tons.

2. That is still less than half the rate emitted per American, but also marks an increase of 47.7% since 2006.

3. For comparison, the EU-28 over the same period saw per capita emissions fall by 19.5%.

4. In 2006, China also overtook the United States as the world’s largest overall source of CO2 emissions.

5. In 2015, China produced 10.6 billion tons of CO2 emissions. That is nearly double the amount generated by the United States.

6. One reason why China’s per capita emissions are smaller than in the United States is that its population is more than four times larger than the U.S. one.

7. Another reason is that the Chinese economy still has a significant non-industrialized component.

Sources: The Globalist Research Center, the Emission Database for Global Atmospheric Research