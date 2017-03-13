Counting the Troops Under Trump

1. Only three NATO countries have a military comprising more than 200,000 active-duty regular troops, according to data compiled by the International Institute for Strategic Studies.

2. The member country with the largest military is the United States, with 1.35 million active troops.

3. This is followed by Turkey (355,000) and France (203,000).

4. Five others have more than 100,000, but fewer than 200,000 active troops — Germany (177,000); the UK (152,000); Italy (175,000); Greece (143,000) and Spain (123,000).

5. In comparison, the militaries of China and India have 2.33 million and 1.36 million active troops, respectively.

6. Russia’s military currently consists of about 831,000 active troops.

Sources: The Globalist Research Center and the International Institute for Strategic Studies