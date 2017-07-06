The G20 by Population

1. Some 64% of the world’s population – 4.7 billion people – lives in one of the 43 countries represented in the G20.

2. This is due in large part to the group’s inclusion of the five most populous countries in the world, as well as the entire European Union (506 million people).

3. Australia, the smallest member country (not counting smaller EU members represented in the group by the union), is home to more than 24 million people.

4. The largest population in the G20 is China’s (1.4 billion), followed closely by India’s (1.3 billion).

5. Several of the world’s 20 most populous nations are not part of the G20, including Pakistan, Nigeria, Bangladesh, Ethiopia and the Philippines, among others.

6. In fact, the population of Australia is almost 44 million people smaller than that of Thailand, the world’s 20th most populous nation.

