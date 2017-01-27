Why Donald Trump Does Not Need to Build a Wall

In its first week in office, the Trump White House has issued and walked back a number of conflicting statements regarding how a wall might be funded without making Americans finance it and whether border patrols will be increased despite an announced hiring freeze.

There are, in fact, some much simpler and more obvious ways of reaching his goals without the need for all these conflicting plans.

Much of this hinges upon the fact that Mr. Trump’s diagnosis of the problem did not match the facts on the ground and therefore the proposed solution can actually be much more compact than what he and his aides have outlined.

Donald Trump’s election rhetoric notwithstanding, the inflow of illegal immigrants into the United States has actually been under control for some time.

The relatively slow U.S. economy of the past decade, combined with 2.5 million deportations, has resulted in net out-migration of more than 1 million undocumented immigrants during the Obama years.

By comparison, there were just 2 million deportations, not covering those turned back near the border without formal deportation, in the eight years of George W. Bush — 20% fewer.

Down already

As construction jobs dried out in the United States after the 2008/9 recession, quite a few Mexican and Central American workers returned to their home countries.

The undocumented population from all countries now stands at a total of 12 million — 8 million across all occupations in the U.S. labor force, with about 4 million undocumented non-workers (such as children).

Still. Mr. Trump has promised enraged blue-collar Americans that he will deport millions of Mexicans and others. The underlying belief is that they have stolen jobs from Americans who might otherwise get them.

Walled in already

As to building a wall, as Mr. Trump has promised, the fact is that barriers have already been built through many urban areas straddling the border.

Some sections could be strengthened, but there is no realistic need or chance of a 2000-mile Great Wall of China on the Southern U.S. border.

This leaves one major problem: the pool of illegal immigrants currently living in the United States. Trump’s promise of mass deportation is as horrendous as it is completely impractical.

Don’t trust but verify

There is a way out for the new President that is not outright de-humanizing. Mr. Trump could simply decide, more elegantly, to finally implement and strictly enforce the e-verify process.

Under this system, employers must check, under threat of a severe penalty, the immigration status of job applicants.

Taking this step will have a serious cautionary effect on illegal immigrants. It would also potentially pit Trump against the Chambers of Commerce. Those chambers are a very powerful political force, especially in Republican circles.

A Republican surprise in the making?

Even though chambers of commerce across the United States like to wrap themselves in the mantle of patriotism, they lose their presumably always law-abiding spirit the very moment somebody wants to restrain their freedom to hire.

Officially, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce has backed e-verify since 2013, after repeatedly opposing it in past reform efforts. However, this support remains conditional upon other concessions, such as agricultural guest-worker programs.

In the never ending quest to minimize labor costs, local firms are willing to hire anybody available – along the “don’t ask, don’t tell” principle.

Whether Trump takes on the Chambers without acceding to their conditional demands will be a crucial test.

Challenging the U.S. business chambers

As a conservative business community leader, Trump is better prepared to fight this fight than any Democrat would be to call the bluff on the trade chambers.

While that is not without political risk, standing up to the Chamber organization is a key political move for Trump. He needs to go up against it not just in order to live up to the expectations of his blue-collar voters, but also to create goodwill and a reputation as a principled man for himself.

A sincere form of E-verify enforcement would likely be coupled with a continuation of – but not substantial acceleration of – the high status quo deportation rate reached under the Obama Administration.

A little PR can help placate Trump’s voters

In contrast to Obama, who acted tough, but didn’t highlight his actions (in order to keep Latinos connected to the Democratic Party cause), under Trump deportation action would receive a much more aggressive form of PR promotion.

In essence, relatively minor steps by Trump will simply be presented to the public with all the artificial drama that is commonly associated with reality television, a world that Mr. Trump knows very well from before his presidential bid.

Hispanics and U.S. infrastructure

The one little problem with President Trump’s infrastructure plans is that it may create more demand for construction jobs than can be filled in the United States.

Ironically, the launch of infrastructure projects could lead even Hispanics – the citizens and legal residents at least – to rejoice about the Trump agenda: They are and remain the backbone of the U.S. construction industry.