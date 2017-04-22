EU-UK Migration: Home Away From Home No More?

1. While the majority of immigrants to the UK hail from non-EU countries, migration from other EU countries represents a large share.

2. 41% of immigrants to the UK were born in other EU member countries, according to Eurostat.

3. This share compares to 26% for France, 23% for Italy and 31% for Spain.

4. Among the major economies, only in Germany is the share of immigrants born in other EU countries even higher than in the UK, at 46%.

5. The UK is, in fact, home to the second-largest population of EU-born immigrants – 256,000 people, as of 2014.

6. Germany’s 403,000 is the largest, and the two are way ahead of other nations. Only Spain even approaches 100,000.

7. Eight of the top 10 foreign countries in which UK residents hold citizenship are EU countries. (All but India and Pakistan.)

8. Poland accounts for the largest share among them, with 16% of all foreign citizens living in the UK.

9. This compares to 6% for Ireland, 4% for Portugal, Romania and Italy and 3% for Lithuania, France and Spain.

Sources: The Globalist Research Center, Eurostat, The Migration Observatory